Ag Impact on Kansas Updated

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has updated its interactive map of Kansas, showing the economic contribution of agriculture across the state.
Located on the KDA website, the map can be used to find agricultural economic facts for each of the 105 counties in Kansas, as well as a report for the entire state.
KDA annually updates the economic contributions of the 72 sectors of agriculture and agriculture-related industries which directly affect the state’s economy.
The reports also include the indirect and induced effects of agriculture and ag-related sectors, which demonstrate the total impact that agriculture has.
This total economic contribution of agriculture is approximately $67 billion, and supports more than 238,000 jobs statewide.
You can view the map and reports at agriculture.ks.gov/ksag