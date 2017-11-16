Ag prices continue to cause rural economy to lag, survey says

Agricultural commodity prices continue to negatively affect the rural economy, according to a Creighton University survey. The November Rural Mainstreet Index, a survey of bankers in ten Midwest states, including Kansas, was at 44.7, down from 45.3 in October.

“Corn prices are a little above three dollars a bushel to a little below three dollars a bushel,” said Ernie Goss with Creighton. “Four years ago in 2013 at this time, it was more than double that. That was the good times. We’ve now had four straight years of declining farm income. It’s showing up in the rural areas. For example, in Kansas, you’re still seeing job growth not good, numbers are below growth neutral. It’s just not good for the rural areas right now.”

A significant change in the loan volume number in the survey from well above growth neutral to just below it could be of concern, depending on the reason banks are tightening their belts.

“Why did the loan volume decline? Was it because of rejections?,” Goss asked. “We are seeing bankers rejecting more and more loan applications. Maybe that’s the reason. More than half of the bankers said they’ve increased or boosted the collateral requirements on loans, so the bankers are getting a little tougher on making agricultural loans in the rural areas.”

Trade negotiations are vital for the rural economy to be able to continue to export goods to the rest of the world.

“It doesn’t help, at least in my judgment, that the negotiations in NAFTA have broken down,” said Goss. “If we should see a permanent break there in terms of NAFTA, that would definitely not be good for the agricultural economy, particularly that dependent on corn. We export a heck of a lot of corn to Mexico, for example.”

Goss also said a cheaper dollar would help commodity prices, but that there is a limit to how much that can help.