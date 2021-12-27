Ag Recovery Starting in Western Kansas

Farmers and ranchers in several Kansas communities are working to recover from the wildfires and storm that raged through the area last week.
The total impact of last week’s storm is difficult to quantify, partly due to the many layers of the disaster.
The Four County Fire burned over a hundred thousand acres in northwest Kansas, and there were several other smaller fires across the state.
Additionally, the wind, dust, and ash may have caused damage to crops that were in the ground, and the extent of that damage may not be known for several months.
Dozens of homes were destroyed or heavily damaged, over a thousand cattle were lost to the wildfires, and thousands more cattle survived but are being displaced because of the loss of grassland.
Recovery can take an emotional toll on individuals who have experienced losses.
Resources are available to help those who need support, and can be found at KansasAgStress.org.