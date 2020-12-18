AG Schmidt Joins in Suit Against Google
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has joined 37 other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against Google LLC in federal court, arguing that the internet search giant maintains an illegal monopoly.
The states allege that Google illegally maintains its monopoly over general search engines and related advertising markets through a series of anti-competitive exclusionary contracts and conduct.
The attorneys general also say Google has exploited its market position to amass and leverage data to the detriment of consumers.
The attorneys general ask the court to halt Google’s illegal conduct and restore a competitive marketplace.
The states also seek to unwind any advantages that Google gained as a result of its anticompetitive conduct, including loss of assets as appropriate.
The court is also asked to provide any additional relief it determines appropriate, as well as reasonable fees and costs to the states.