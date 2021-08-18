AG Schmidt Joins Other AG’s On Robocalls

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has joined attorneys general from all 49 other states and the District of Columbia in urging the Federal Communications Commission to help states fight illegal robocalls by moving up a deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement specialized caller ID technology.
Under the TRACED Act, phone companies are required to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology on their networks.
STIR/SHAKEN is a caller ID authentication technology that helps ensure that telephone calls are originating from verified numbers, not spoofed sources.
Large companies were required to implement the technology by June 2021, and smaller phone companies were given an extension until June 2023.
The attorneys general are asking the FCC to require these smaller companies to implement the STIR/SHAKEN technology as soon as possible, and no later than June 30, 2022.