Aggieville business deemed total loss after early morning fire

An early morning fire in Manhattan’s Aggieville district destroyed one building and damaged two neighboring businesses.

Manhattan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes says the fire at 700 N. Manhattan Ave. started around 3:45 a.m. inside the two-story building that once housed The Dusty Shelf, a popular used bookstore that moved into the location in 1991.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the building and rushed inside to attack the blaze.

Almes says flames had spread to concealed spaces – possibly between the first and second floors, and second-floor ceiling and roof – made containing the fire difficult.

“Conditions inside the building began to deteriorate, so we transitioned to a defensive attack, which means we were fighting the fire from outside the building,” Almes said.”

A total of 30 firefighters spent more than three hours working to extinguish the blaze.

The building was deemed a total loss and two neighboring businesses – Varsity Donuts, 704 N. Manhattan, and Thread, 1224 Moro St. – sustained smoke damage. Those businesses, as well as the intersection of North Manhattan and Moro, are also closed until further notice.

Several apartments just north of the building were evacuated for several hours after the fire started.

Almes says the former bookstore, located just a few blocks from the Kansas State University campus, was empty due to ongoing renovations.

No one was injured in the fire and crews were able to rescue a cat from one of the neighboring businesses.

The Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Police Department, Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will conduct a joint investigation into what caused the fire.

Almes says it’s been a common practice for the Manhattan Fire Department to call the state Fire Marshal and ATF to help investigate fires at commercial businesses.

“We’ve had several fires that ended up being arsons that were federally prosecuted,” Almes said. “Those investigations went well, so we’ll continue to involve those agencies.”

Almes says the investigation will begin sometime Thursday afternoon if the building is deemed safe enough to enter.

Photo credit: Manhattan Fire Department