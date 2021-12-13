Aggieville Shooting Incident Injures Two

Two people were injured in a shooting in Manhattan’s Aggieville district late Saturday night.
Riley County Police Department officers heard and responded to the reports of gun shots inside Tate’s Bar in the Aggieville Business District shortly before 1:30 Sunday morning.
Officers arrived on scene immediately after the shots were fired, and found a 24-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and a second 24-year-old male suffering from a concussion.
Both victims were transported to Via Christi hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The victim suffering from the gunshot wound was later life flighted to Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka for further treatment.
Kansas State University later said one of the victims was a student.
Students who are affected by the shooting are encouraged to contact Counseling and Psychological Services or the Office of Student Life.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.