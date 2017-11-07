Aggravated assault suspect on the loose after Tuesday afternoon incident in Topeka

Topeka Police are investigating an aggravated assault Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 5:15 p.m., officers were sent to the area of 27th and Illinois. A caller told police they had nearly been rammed by another vehicle and then the driver displayed a handgun and shot at the caller. A short time later a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car was located in the area.

While police were watching the vehicle, the male driver began punching the female passenger, so they attempted to stop the car. The pursuit of the vehicle ended in the 1900 block of Colorado where the driver fled on foot. The passenger was taken into custody and a gun was taken from the car, but the driver got away.

The driver was an adult white male wearing a grey hoodie last seen northbound on foot. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.