Topeka Man Shot, Later Dies
On May 12, 2020, at around 9:38 PM an adult male arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim has been identified as 18-year old Joheem Meredith of Topeka.
He succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The incident is believed to have occurred in the 3700 block of SW Plaza Dr.
The circumstances surrounding this incident are currently under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.