Aggravated robbery in SE Topeka Thursday afternoon

An employee of a Topeka funeral home was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened at 5:15 in the parking lot of Dove Cremations & Funerals at 2843 SE Minnesota.

The suspect is 5’11” between 170 and 195 pounds and was wearing a black head wrap and tan or grey pants.

The suspect threatened the employee and the employee said it sounded like they had an accent, maybe of Spanish origin.

The suspect left in a grey or tan early 2010s small car, like a Nissan or of a similar type. No one was hurt.

If you know more about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.