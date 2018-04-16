WIBW News Now!

Aggravated robbery suspect taken into custody on Sunday morning

April 16, 2018

An aggravated robbery suspect was taken into custody on Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Topeka Police Department, 29-year-old Casey St. John was stopped by a loss prevention worker at the Target on Wanamaker after St. John was suspected of shop lifting.  During the encounter, St. John attempted to punch the worker and pulled a knife.  St. John then fled from the store along with the items that he had stolen.

Officers arrived on the scene and a short foot pursuit ensued that ended with St. John being taken into custody.