Aggravated robbery suspect taken into custody on Sunday morning

An aggravated robbery suspect was taken into custody on Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Topeka Police Department, 29-year-old Casey St. John was stopped by a loss prevention worker at the Target on Wanamaker after St. John was suspected of shop lifting. During the encounter, St. John attempted to punch the worker and pulled a knife. St. John then fled from the store along with the items that he had stolen.

Officers arrived on the scene and a short foot pursuit ensued that ended with St. John being taken into custody.