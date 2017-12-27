Agricultural training program for veterans receives grant from U.S. Department of Agriculture

The Kansas Department of Agriculture has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to support the development of the Servicemember Agricultural Vocation Education program, also known as SAVE.

“The SAVE program provides agricultural training, therapy and engagement for veteran, service members and family of service members,” said Heather Lansdowne, Director of Communications for the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

The award was one of 36 grants made through the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program, authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill, which aims to help address issues associated with the rising age and decrease in the number of U.S. Farmers and Ranchers.

“This grant is central to SAVE’s growth and success,” said Gary LaGrange, president of SAVE. “As we move toward a mature, comprehensive training model for our service members and veterans, this grant enables us to significantly expand our reach and ability to bring new, younger men and women into farming and agriculture.”

This grant will support three specific programs as part of the SAVE Farm: a bee keeping training program, farm tours including farm business planning and financial management, and apprenticeships on working farms with potential succession possibilities.

According to a news release from the Department of Agriculture, the average age of farmers in the U.S. is approaching 60, and farm succession has been an increasingly critical concern. More than 60 percent of veterans come from families that have farmed in the previous generation.