AI Company Expanding in Leawood
An artificial intelligence company based in the Kansas City suburb of Leawood plans to add nearly 500 new high-paying jobs to the region over the next five years.
Torch A.I.’s forty-five million dollar expansion was announced last Friday.
The company uses machine learning to enable massively scaled, high-performance data processing.
The company is working with a network of local universities to influence the curriculum, while creating new IT and data science professionals, and preparing them to enter this high-income field.
Torch A.I. says it will add more than 100 new jobs in 2021, with an average annual salary of more than $100,000.
The company’s founder and CEO, Brian Weaver, said in a statement that the expansion agreement represents the company’s commitment to harness the wealth of experience and skillsets in the Kansas City region.