From Air Force to airbnb; Missile silo open to guests

by on November 24, 2017 at 2:09 PM (2 hours ago)

A Cold War-era missile silo in rural northeast Kansas that housed a nuclear warhead 65 years ago and was later converted into an underground mansion is now finding a new lease on life as an Airbnb location.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Subterra Castle Airbnb opened for business about six months ago. It’s located in rural Wabaunsee County, about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) southwest of Topeka.

Airbnbs are privately owned residences that serve as a kind of bed and breakfast. People find the sites by going online and booking overnight stays of varying lengths.

Matthew Fulkerson is the host for Subterra, and says it was his idea to turn the site into an Airbnb. Fulkerson says Subterra is the first and currently the only Airbnb located in a converted missile silo.

