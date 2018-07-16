WIBW News Now!

Air Force announces that Wichita base will be first to receive the KC-46 air refueling tanker

by on July 16, 2018 at 1:31 PM (4 hours ago)

The Air Force says McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita likely will receive its first KC-46 air refueling tanker by October.

Air Force official Will Roper said Friday flight testing to bring the tanker has been finished.  McConnell, in southeast Wichita, will be the first base to receive the tanker that uses the Boeing 767 passenger airplane as its airframe.  The flight testing for the first delivery was completed July 6th in Seattle.

The Wichita Eagle reports the long-awaited tanker replaces the KC-135 air refueling tankers that dominate McConnell’s two air refueling wings, the 22nd and 931st Air Refueling Wings.  McConnell was designated as the first base to receive the tankers.  Eventually, McConnell will have 36 KC-46s, replacing its aging fleet of KC-135s.

