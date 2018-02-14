Alcoholic candy discussion busies Kansas House Wednesday

An interesting discussion ensued on the House floor over what is now House Bill 2476, a bill allowing for several changes in alcohol policy in the state, but the one that caused the lengthy discussion was that of regulating alcoholic candy.

After three attempts by Democrat Representative John Carmichael of Wichita to get the bill changed in an attempt to ban the confection at the very least from liquor stores and hopefully from the state, which included two withdrawn floor amendments due to editorial errors and a motion to re-refer to the Federal and State Affairs Committee that was soundly defeated, the bill won initial passage on a voice vote.

The most concise explanation of what the bill actually does related to alcoholic candy may have come from Republican Representative Blaine Finch of Ottawa.

“Right now, this is a completely unregulated market,” said Finch. “The attempt from ABC and this committee is to impose some regulations and take alcoholic candies, which are being found in grocery stores in Kansas out of those grocery stores. The mechanism to do that is to define them as alcohol and require them to be sold where other alcohol products are sold, in liquor stores.”

Ultimately, there was enough support for having some regulation of the substance that the bill has been advanced for final passage. It remains to be seen what will happen when it comes up and also what might happen when the bill, should it pass, crosses the rotunda to the Senate side.

It’s also worth noting that Fed and State is an exempt committee on both sides, so this bill isn’t necessarily subject to the same turnaround deadline later this month that others would be, even if something strange were to happen and it doesn’t make final passage when it comes up, but it likely will pass this week.