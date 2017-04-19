WIBW News Now!

Alert issued after sewage spill in Shunga Creek

by on April 19, 2017 at 6:11 PM (2 hours ago)

The Kansas Turnpike Authority is warning the public to stay out of Shunga Creek in south Topeka, due to a sewage spill.

According to a press releases, the contamination occurred when a sub-contractor on the south Topeka interchange project was preparing to relocate a sewage line.

During the work, a connection became displaced and sewage spilled into the ditch near the plaza. While the connection was re-established, further inspection and water testing late this afternoon showed sewage levels in Shunga Creek near 45th Street and Burlingame Road.

KTA will continue to work with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and will notify the public about future testing results.

