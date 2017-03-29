Alexander, City’s Longest Tenured Basketball Coach, Retires

The longest tenured girls basketball coach in Topeka is calling it a career. Steve Alexander, who guided the Lady Vikes to eight state tournament appearances and a runner-up finish in 5A in 2001, announced that he will retire after 24 seasons at the helm.

Alexander was named the city coach of the year by WIBW and the Topeka Capital-Journal after coaching the Lady Vikes to a 14-8 record and a 5A sub-state final in 2016-17. That record represented an ten-win improvement from the prior season despite fielding a young team that lost two seniors to season-ending injuries before they played a game.

WIBW’s Dan Lucero spoke to Alexander about his retirement and what the future holds for him and the Seaman girls basketball program.