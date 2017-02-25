WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


42°F
Clear
Feels Like 39°
Winds South 5 mph
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear42°
30°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy53°
28°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear64°
47°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy66°
35°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy51°
28°

All Classes of Sub-State Basketball Pairings Released

by on February 25, 2017 at 10:57 AM (5 hours ago)

The regular season has come to a close for the basketball season of 2016-2017. The “Road to a Championship brought to you by The Landing Grill and Bar” starts on Monday for the first games of Sub State. 

Games will be played from February 27th to March 4th. 

The State tournament will be played March 8th-11th. 

6A Boys: Washburn Rural 

6A Boys: Topeka High 

6A Girls: Washburn Rural 

6A Girls: Topeka High

5A Boys: Shawnee Heights and Highland Park and Topeka Seaman 

5A Boys: Topeka West

5A Girls: Highland Park and Topeka Seaman 

5A Girls: Shawnee Heights

5A Girls: Topeka West

4A Boys: Hayden and Santa Fe Trail 

4A Boys: Wamego 

 

4A Boys: Rock Creek and Holton 

4A Girls: Hayden and Santa Fe Trail

 

 

3A Boys, Mission Valley Sub-State (Mission Valley, Osage City)

 

3A Boys, St. Mary’s Sub-State (Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Royal Valley, St. Mary’s, Silver Lake)

3A Boys Sabetha Sub State

3A Girls, Mission Valley Sub-State (Mission Valley, Osage City)

3A Girls, St. Mary’s Sub-State (Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Royal Valley, St. Mary’s, Silver Lake)

3A Girls, Sabetha Sub State 

2A Boys, Bennington Sub-State (Wabaunsee)

2A Boys, Canton Galva Sub-State (Lyndon) 

2A Boys, Valley Falls Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Jefferson County North, McLouth, Valley Falls)

2A Girls, Bennington Sub-State (Wabaunsee)

2A Girls, Canton Galva Sub-State (Lyndon) 

2A Girls, Valley Falls Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Jefferson County North, McLouth, Valley Falls)

1A-1 Boys, Olpe Sub-State (Burlingame)

1A-1 Boys, Centralia, Frankfurt, Onaga

1A-1 Girls, Olpe Sub-State (Burlingame)

 

1A-1 Girls, Centralia, Frankfurt, Onaga

 

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.