All Classes of Sub-State Basketball Pairings Released

The regular season has come to a close for the basketball season of 2016-2017. The “Road to a Championship brought to you by The Landing Grill and Bar” starts on Monday for the first games of Sub State.
Games will be played from February 27th to March 4th.
The State tournament will be played March 8th-11th.
6A Boys: Washburn Rural
6A Boys: Topeka High
6A Girls: Washburn Rural
6A Girls: Topeka High
5A Boys: Shawnee Heights and Highland Park and Topeka Seaman
5A Boys: Topeka West
5A Girls: Highland Park and Topeka Seaman
5A Girls: Shawnee Heights
5A Girls: Topeka West
4A Boys: Hayden and Santa Fe Trail
4A Boys: Wamego
4A Boys: Rock Creek and Holton
4A Girls: Hayden and Santa Fe Trail
3A Boys, Mission Valley Sub-State (Mission Valley, Osage City)
3A Boys, St. Mary’s Sub-State (Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Royal Valley, St. Mary’s, Silver Lake)
3A Boys Sabetha Sub State
3A Girls, Mission Valley Sub-State (Mission Valley, Osage City)
3A Girls, St. Mary’s Sub-State (Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Royal Valley, St. Mary’s, Silver Lake)
3A Girls, Sabetha Sub State
2A Boys, Bennington Sub-State (Wabaunsee)
2A Boys, Canton Galva Sub-State (Lyndon)
2A Boys, Valley Falls Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Jefferson County North, McLouth, Valley Falls)
2A Girls, Bennington Sub-State (Wabaunsee)
2A Girls, Canton Galva Sub-State (Lyndon)
2A Girls, Valley Falls Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Jefferson County North, McLouth, Valley Falls)
1A-1 Boys, Olpe Sub-State (Burlingame)
1A-1 Boys, Centralia, Frankfurt, Onaga
1A-1 Girls, Olpe Sub-State (Burlingame)
1A-1 Girls, Centralia, Frankfurt, Onaga