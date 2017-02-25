All Classes of Sub-State Basketball Pairings Released

The regular season has come to a close for the basketball season of 2016-2017. The “Road to a Championship brought to you by The Landing Grill and Bar” starts on Monday for the first games of Sub State.

Games will be played from February 27th to March 4th.

The State tournament will be played March 8th-11th.

6A Boys: Washburn Rural

6A Boys: Topeka High

6A Girls: Washburn Rural

6A Girls: Topeka High

5A Boys: Shawnee Heights and Highland Park and Topeka Seaman

5A Boys: Topeka West

5A Girls: Highland Park and Topeka Seaman

5A Girls: Shawnee Heights

5A Girls: Topeka West

4A Boys: Hayden and Santa Fe Trail

4A Boys: Wamego

4A Boys: Rock Creek and Holton

4A Girls: Hayden and Santa Fe Trail

3A Boys, Mission Valley Sub-State (Mission Valley, Osage City)

3A Boys, St. Mary’s Sub-State (Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Royal Valley, St. Mary’s, Silver Lake)

3A Boys Sabetha Sub State

3A Girls, Mission Valley Sub-State (Mission Valley, Osage City)

3A Girls, St. Mary’s Sub-State (Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Royal Valley, St. Mary’s, Silver Lake)

3A Girls, Sabetha Sub State

2A Boys, Bennington Sub-State (Wabaunsee)

2A Boys, Canton Galva Sub-State (Lyndon)

2A Boys, Valley Falls Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Jefferson County North, McLouth, Valley Falls)

2A Girls, Bennington Sub-State (Wabaunsee)

2A Girls, Canton Galva Sub-State (Lyndon)

2A Girls, Valley Falls Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Jefferson County North, McLouth, Valley Falls)

1A-1 Boys, Olpe Sub-State (Burlingame)

1A-1 Boys, Centralia, Frankfurt, Onaga

1A-1 Girls, Olpe Sub-State (Burlingame)

1A-1 Girls, Centralia, Frankfurt, Onaga