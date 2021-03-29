All Kansans Over 16 Now Eligible For Vaccine
Governor Laura Kelly has announced that the state is making everyone over the age of 16 eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine.
Kansas is the eighth state to make the vaccine available to all adults, joining Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Utah, and West Virginia.
The state opened up vaccinations to those with underlying health conditions and a larger group of essential workers just last week.
The previous phases had focused on health care workers, nursing home residents, adults over the age of 65, key workers such as teachers, and prisoners.
As of last Friday, 35.1% of the adult population in Kansas had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The vaccine rollout has coincided with a drop in cases.
The number of new cases increased by just 506 to 301,433 from Wednesday to Friday, and the number of deaths rose by 10 to 4,891.