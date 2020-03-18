All-League Basketball Honors Released

Basketball on basketball court, elevated view
With Wednesday afternoon’s release of the Centennial League’s girls basketball honors, the full postseason honors for both the Centennial League and the United Kansas Conference have been announced.
The Centennial League’s top honors almost all went to the capital city. Topeka High sophomore post Nija Canady was named the girls player of the year, and the boys honor was split between Topeka High senior post King Sutton and Washburn Rural junior guard Joe Berry. Topeka High freshman guard Kiki Smith was named the girls newcomer of the year, while Junction City sophomore guard Howard Johnson was named the boys newcomer of the year. Coach of the year honors went to Washburn Rural’s Kevin Muff on the boys side and Seaman’s Matt Tinsley on the girls side.
Full honors are listed below with players from Topeka schools in bold.
CENTENNIAL LEAGUE
BOYS
First Team
Joe Berry – Washburn Rural – Jr.
Charles Snyder – Emporia – Jr.
King Sutton – Topeka High – Sr.
Owen Braxmeyer – Manhattan – Jr.
CJ Powell – Highland Park – Jr.
Elijah Brooks – Topeka West – So.
Second Team
Trevion Alexander – Topeka West – Jr.
Qua’vez Humphreys – Junction City – Sr.
Juan’Tario Roberts – Highland Park – So.
Jalen Smith – Topeka High – Jr.
Noah Kruger – Washburn Rural – Sr.
DaVonshai Harden – Topeka High – Sr.
Honorable Mention
Chris Dixon – Junction City – Jr.
Raeshon Riddick – Manhattan – Sr.
John Roeder – Hayden – Sr.
Skyler Douglas – Emporia – Sr.
Chandler Marks – Manhattan – Sr.
Howard Johnson – Junction City – So.
Jahi Peppers – Highland Park – Jr.
MuKhajhae Daniels – Highland Park – Jr.
Beau Baumgardner – Emporia – Sr.
Noah Schneider – Hayden – Sr.
Brady Patterson – Washburn Rural – Jr.
Coach of the Year – Kevin Muff, Washburn Rural
Newcomer of the Year – Howard Johnson, So., Junction City
Players of the Year – Joe Berry, Jr., Washburn Rural/King Sutton, Sr. Topeka High
GIRLS
First Team
NiJaree Canady (10) – Topeka High
Chloe Carter (12) – Seaman
Zanaa Cordis (12) – Manhattan
Kasey Hamilton (12) – Washburn Rural
Kiki Smith (9) – Topeka High
Camryn Turner (11) – Seaman
Second Team
Dariauna Carter (12) – Highland Park
Brooklyn DeLeye (9) – Washburn Rural
Emma Krueger (10) – Washburn Rural
Miyah Larson (12) – Topeka West
Sophia Purcell (12) – Hayden
Lilly Smith (11) – Topeka High
Honorable Mention
Mellana Davis (11) – Junction City
Gracie Gilpin (10) – Emporia
Ariyana Grassity (12) – Topeka High
JaNeysha Hendricks (11) – Topeka High
Raigan Kramer (11) – Seaman
MaRyah Lutz (9) – Washburn Rural
Aloera Ostermann (12) – Manhattan
Macy Smith (10) – Hayden
Mya Tovar (12) – Emporia
Coach of the Year – Matt Tinsley, Seaman
Newcomer of the Year – Kiki Smith, Topeka High
Player of the Year – Nija Canady, Topeka High
UNITED KANSAS CONFERENCE
BOYS
First Team
Cory Davila, Senior, Basehor-Linwood
Jordan Brown, Sophomore, Basehor-Linwood
Trevor McBride, Sophomore, Basehor-Linwood
Nate Barnhart, Junior, De Soto
Jake Jackson, Junior, Lansing
Kenyon Myers, Senior, Leavenworth
Second Team
Connor Younger, Senior, Basehor-Linwood
Wyatt Noll, Junior, De Soto
Malik Benson, Junior, Lansing
Elijas Watson, Senior, Shawnee Heights
Isiah Johnson, Junior, Shawnee Heights
Marquis Barksdale, Senior, Shawnee Heights
Honorable Mention
Jackson Miller, Junior, De Soto
Luke Millman, Senior, De Soto
Peyton Basler, Junior, Lansing
Alan Robinson Jr., Senior, Leavenworth
Jaikuan Darthard, Sophomore, Leavenworth
JoVaughn Darthard, Senior, Leavenworth
Harvey Davis, Junior, Shawnee Heights
Jalen Nelson, Senior, Turner
Coaches of the Year – Matt McBride, Basehor-Linwood/Matt Rice, De Soto
Player of the Year – Cory Davila, Senior, Basehor-Linwood
GIRLS
First Team
Adell Gore, Junior, Basehor-Linwood
Katelynn Ostronic, Junior, De Soto
Mackenzie Shupe, Senior, De Soto
Kamryn Farris, Sophomore, Lansing
Aleshia Jones, Junior, Leavenworth
Kamrin Wells, Senior, Shawnee Heights
Second Team
Lucy Lally, Senior, Basehor-Linwood
Riley Tinder, Senior, Basehor-Linwood
LaMyah Ricks, Senior, De Soto
Jailynn Brooks, Senior, Lansing
Adysen Burghart, Junior, Shawnee Heights
Alie Fulks, Senior, Shawnee Heights
Honorable Mention
Addison Penegar, Junior, Basehor-Linwood
Jordan Diehl, Senior, De Soto
Caitlin Bishop, Sophomore, Lansing
Sam Caldwell, Senior, Lansing
Sam Moburg, Senior, Lansing
Sedona Posch, Junior, Leavenworth
Emily Beery, Senior, Turner
Coach of the Year – Ryan Robie, De Soto
Player of the Year – Mackenzie Shupe, Senior, Desoto