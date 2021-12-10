Alleged Serial Killer Pleads Not Guilty

A man suspected of a total of six killings in Kansas and Missouri has pleaded not guilty in two deaths in the city of St. Louis.
Perez Reed, 26, appeared via video to face the charges.
Reed is also charged in two killings in St. Louis County, and two others in Kansas City, Kansas, in September and October.
He was arrested in early November while he was traveling from Kansas City to St. Louis.
Reed’s public defender entered not guilty pleas for Reed to two counts of murder and armed criminal action.
The attorney told the judge that Reed has an extensive history of mental health issues, KMOV reported.
Reed has not yet been arraigned in the other four deaths.
Reed pleaded not guilty in November to a federal weapons charge.
Authorities have said there is no known connection between the victims.