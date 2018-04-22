WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


59°F
Overcast
Feels Like 59°
Winds North 5 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear73°
43°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain76°
48°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Rain62°
41°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy68°
42°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear66°
44°

Almonte and Moose Club Homers to Split Series

by on April 22, 2018 at 8:39 PM (3 hours ago)

Buck Farmer kept throwing changeups to Mike Moustakas, and the Kansas City slugger eventually adjusted.

Moustakas hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals outlasted the Detroit Tigers 8-5 on Sunday to earn a split of their four-game series.

Abraham Almonte hit a grand slam in the sixth to give the Royals a 5-2 lead, but Detroit tied it with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Kansas City took the lead again when Drew VerHagen (0-1) walked two batters in the seventh and Moustakas hit a drive to right off Farmer. It was the sixth pitch of the at-bat.

The Royals won for only the second time in 12 games, and Moustakas extended his hitting streak to 14.

Kevin McCarthy (1-0) became the first Kansas City reliever credited with a win this season, although that came after he let the lead slip away in the sixth. Brian Flynn pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Royals, and Kelvin Herrera worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Detroit starter Francisco Liriano took a no-hitter into the sixth before Whit Merrifield led off with a homer to left. With two on and one out, Alex Wilson came on in relief and walked his first batter to load the bases. Almonte followed with a drive to right for his second career grand slam.

Royals starter Eric Skoglund walked the first two hitters of the bottom of the sixth, then was relieved by McCarthy. Nicholas Castellanos greeted him with an RBI single, and an error by left fielder Paulo Orlando left men at second and third. One out later, JaCoby Jones hit an RBI single, and James McCann added a sacrifice fly to make it 5-all.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.