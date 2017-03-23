Alorica Call Center To Close

The Alorica Topeka call center is closing this spring. Employees were notified Thursday.

Company spokesman Ken Muche announced that May 26th will be the target date for closure.

The company said it wanted to move the approximately 300 jobs to other call centers around the country that serve the same client.

Muche said, “By bringing more people together who work for the same client, team members will benefit from greater engagement with each other during training and share best practices more frequently.”

Alorica had been in line for economic development incentives tied to employment in Topeka through the Joint Economic Development Organization as recently as June of 2015.