Alpha Media Group’s National Night Out party begins weekend festivities across Topeka

Over 500 people enjoyed the National Night Out kickoff party at the Alpha Media studios on Friday and, then, they kept the party going all weekend long, despite the threat of rain throughout the capital city.

Safe Streets Coalition, the host organization for the National Night Out, assisted 85 neighborhoods with the execution of the events, along with support from the Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Westar Energy and Capitol Federal.

“Law enforcement is such a big part of the National Night Out event,” said Alpha Media Group’s Promotions Director Torey Berndt. “It’s so important to be on positive terms (with law enforcement), to know who the police are in your area because it’s easier to approach them if something does go wrong.They’re really just there to help you and they’re really there to provide resources for you. ”

Since the late 1990s, the city of Topeka has participated in National Night Out festivities. Although its origins began on the steps of the Capitol, attendance has now increased to where Topeka was ranked seventh in the country for cities of comparable size.

“When I started with National Night Out twelve years ago, we had 29 neighborhoods and 2900 people,” said Safe Streets Coordinator Judy Wilson. “This year, we had 85 neighborhoods and 13,000 people.”

National Night Out is one of many events that the Topeka Safe Streets Coalition coordinates.

“All of our programs intertwine and connect,” said Safe Streets Coalition Director Kristi Pankratz. “Our goal is to reduce crime and to empower neighborhoods. That’s our ultimate agency mission and National Night Out is a part of that.”

For more information about the Safe Streets Coalition, visit safestreets.org.