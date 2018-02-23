Alpha Media Topeka raises over $76,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The people of northeast Kansas spread hope this Thursday and Friday to children with life-threatening illnesses. Alpha Media Topeka participated in the Envista Credit Union St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Radiothon. In twenty-six hours, the Big 94.5 Country, Country 106.9, and 580 WIBW joined together to raise $76,040.

“Thank you! Thank you! Thank you, northeast Kansas!”, said Alpha Media Topeka’s Promotions Director Torey Berndt. “Danny Thomas said, ‘No child should die in the dawn of life,’ and, thanks to your support, we’ve got one day closer to no child ever having to.”

This is the third year that the Alpha staff has teamed up for this event, raising almost a quarter of a million dollars in that time. For many, this has touched them on a personal level.

“Our staff has a passion for St. Jude”, says Berndt. “Over ten staff has personally traveled to the hospital, each coming back transformed. All of us at Alpha Media Topeka make it our mission the months leading up to these 26 hours to put our heart and soul into raising awareness and funds for this incredible cause.”

All of the Partners in Hope receive a t-shirt to commemorate their monthly pledge to St. Jude. This year’s shirt sparked a national campaign with many popular country artists promoting the movement. Facebook, Instagram, and other social media outlets were flooded with images of the shirt which says, “This Shirt Saves Lives.”

On the local front, Topeka area businesses also played a major role in supporting the Radiothon, with several businesses renewing their annual commitments. Envista Credit Union, Dr. Pepper, and Jim Garrison-State Farm Insurance Agent lent, their support to the title sponsorship, phone bank, and tote board, respectively. A new option given to donors this year was also the Coors Light text line, making donating easier and reaching even more people.

“Finding sponsors for St, Jude is really easy when you understand how it helps the kids,” said Alpha Media Topeka Senior Marketing Consultant Tim Kolling. “I have had the privilege of visiting St. Jude numerous times and, once you walk through the doors and see what they do for those kids, it changes your outlook on life. When I relay that to businesses, they are happy to help out with the Radiothon.”

To make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, visit stjude.org/radio/wibw.