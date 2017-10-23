Alpha Media Topeka Stars Shine Bright At Kansas Association Of Broadcasters

Alpha Media Topeka glowed during the recent Kansas Association of Broadcasters Convention in Manhattan.

Larry Riggins, market manager of Alpha Media Topeka, was elected chairman of the KAB Board of Directors serving radio and television stations statewide.

Alpha Media Topeka is an affiliate of Alpha Media, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Founded by veteran radio executive Larry Wilson in 2009, Alpha Media owns or operates 228 radio stations in 50 markets across the country.

As head of the Topeka affiliate, Riggins manages 580 WIBW, Classic Country 106.9 KTPK, Oldies 98.5 and The BIG 94.5 Country. Additionally, Riggins, a 35-year radio industry veteran, guides the Kansas Ag Network, Kansas Information Network and WibwNewsNow.com.

During the KAB sessions, former renowned Country Legends 106.9 KTPK personality, Marlena Atkison was inducted into the Kansas Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Upon graduation from K-State in 1976, Marlena returned to her Topeka roots and began work at KTPK. Through the next 41 years, Marlena served in almost every available capacity, including traffic, news, production, promotions, programming, music director, and on-air personality.

Keith Montgomery, host for the popular Afternoon Drive, Monday-Friday, 2-7, on The BIG 94.5 Country, was honored as the Kansas Large Market Radio Personality of the Year.

Actually, Montgomery wears several hats at Alpha Media Topeka, serving as Director of Content for all Alpha Media Topeka Radio and Digital properties.

Jim West, host of the Classic Country 106.9 KTPK Jim West Morning Show, Monday-Friday, 5:30-10, received honorable mention for third place Kansas Large Market Radio Personality of the Year.

Regular commentator on 580 WIBW Sports Talk, Monday-Friday, 2-6, Dan Lucero collected three Kansas Large Market Radio Awards. Lucero won first in the Complete Sportscast category for his Today’s Sports Headlines Show.

Additionally, Lucero was honored for second in the Sports Feature division for his Athletes of the Week feature. He was also second in the Sports Play-By-Play category for his Dan Lucero Play-By-Play Show.

Nick Gosnell, news director for 580 WIBW and the Kansas Information Network, received first place in the Kansas Large Market Complete Newscast judging for his newscast on June 20, 2017.

Gosnell was joined by Montgomery, Michael Newman, Joan Wagnon and Sam Wood to receive first place in the Special Program category for their Election Night Coverage.

Team W, a unique radio marketing service at Alpha Media Topeka, received honorable mention for third place in the Large Market Commercial category. Team W director Dan Lindquist and creative director Steve Castello along with Marge Murphy were honored for the Washburn Auto 60-second commercial, “High Octane Granny.”

The Mike Oatman Award for Broadcast Sales Excellence went to Alpha Media Topeka marketing consultant Tim Kolling.

Newly elected KAB Chairman Larry Riggins emphasized, “The KAB mission is to provide professional lobbying and governmental representation, efficient communication and effective recruiting, education and training for Kansas broadcasters, and to promote free over-the-air broadcasting for the purpose of enhancing the success of Kansas broadcasters and helping them better serve the people of Kansas.”

With expertise in business development, marketing and promotional events, Riggins has been a longtime business partner with Country Stampede, the Midwest’s largest outdoor music festival. For 21 years, Riggins has helped organize talent and develop revenue streams through the event.

Prior to heading Alpha Media Topeka, Riggins was in radio at Salina where he also served as a director for the Salina Area United Way, was on the board for the Kansas Coalition for Drug and Alcohol Prevention and served leadership roles in several other community organizations.

In the third year of his term on the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors, Riggins has been involved with fund raising for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, for 27 years.

A deacon for the Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka, Riggins and his wife, Jenny, are the parents of three children.