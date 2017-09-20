WIBW News Now!

Alta Vista To Celebrate 130 Years With Old Settlers Day

by on September 20, 2017 at 2:43 PM (3 hours ago)

It’ll be a community appreciation celebration of 130 years.

Old Settlers Day at Alta Vista in western Wabaunsee County features a full lineup of festivities Saturday, Sept. 23.

Several native stone buildings constructed more than a century ago are still in business in Alta Vista. Old Settlers Day, September 23, celebrates 130 years of the farming community.

 “There’ll be something for everybody to come to our little town on the prairie,” promised Pam McDiffett, city official.

Historic bridge over the railroad tracks is one west entrance to Alta Vista’s Old Settlers Day Saturday, Sept. 23.

Free breakfast will be served at the High View Church on Main Street, 7:30, until 9:30. A 5K run/walk races starts at 8 o’clock, when the antique and craft vendor market opens in the park.

Marilyn Andres will host a free Make and Take Crafts event for toddlers and older youth across from the park at 9 o’clock.

Highlight of the day is the parade at 11 o’clock, with all entries and spectators extended a special welcome.

Farmers & Drovers Bank will host lunch, and the Masonic Lodge is to serve homemade ice cream.

Afternoon features are a longest beard contest, horseshoes and games for kids and adults.

“We’re having a bale toss, root beer chugging, watermelon seed spitting and jalapeno eating, all for excitement,” McDiffett insisted.

There’ll be a fashion review and talent show at 3 o’clock, with all participants receiving a congenial invitation.

The annual Alta Vista alumni banquet is scheduled, concluding with an 8 o’clock street dance featuring Lazy Wayne’s Band.

Ag Heritage Park at the south edge of town also has events planned during the day.