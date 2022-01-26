Amazon Air Lands in Wichita

Amazon Air has launched daily cargo service at the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.
This is Amazon Air’s first regional gateway in Kansas to support package deliveries throughout the region and country.
Amazon Air flights will be operated by Silver Airways, and operate daily between Wichita and Fort Worth Alliance Airport.
The Wichita Airport Authority leased 10,691 square feet in the air cargo terminal to the company contracted to sort and load Amazon packages.
Amazon Air’s newest regional gateway joins two investment sites already in the Wichita area, including a one million square foot fulfillment center in Park City and a 140,000 square foot delivery station in northeast Wichita.
Amazon says they have created more than 8,000 jobs and invested more than $4 billion in Kansas over the past decade, including infrastructure and compensation to employees.