Amber Alert active for missing Topeka teen

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16 year-old.

At approximately 12:30 this morning, two suspects armed with handguns entered the residence at 1175 SW Woodhull and allegedly took the victim from the location at gunpoint. One of the suspects was identified as Trevon Williams, who was wearing all black and attempting to conceal his face with a blue bandanna. The other suspect is unknown, but was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, pulled up to cover his face. They were seen leaving the residence on foot with the victim and a television set taken from the residence.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen a missing child or suspect. If you have other information about this incident, please call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 368-9200.