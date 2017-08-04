Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Kansas City boy

The KBI has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy taken from his Kansas City, Kansas home.

At approximately 3:11 p.m., the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI to issue the alert.

At approximately 12:53pm, 2-year-old Jace Brunt was forcibly taken from his biological mother by his non-custodial father.

The father allegedly used a firearm during the kidnapping and his girlfriend allegedly used mace during the event.

The violent actions at the scene indicate that Jace is in imminent danger.

Jace Brunt has short fuzzy hair with a pony tail on top. He was wearing pajama pants and a dark t-shirt or tank top and no shoes.

The boy’s father, Joshua Andrew Brunt, is 25 years old and stands six-foot, one-inch tall. He has a muscular build wearing red shorts and a tank top with tattoos on arms and neck.

The woman with Joshua Brunt is identified as Jasmine Brunt (Redmond). She is 24-years-old and stands five-foot, eight-inches tall. She wears long braids in a pony tail, with slender build. Last seen wearing black spaghetti strap tank top, green basketball shorts.

The suspect left the 1700 of block of S. 35th Street, Kansas City, Kansas, heading south in a white newer style dodge charger, with damage on the rear end and rear driver side.

At 3:41pm, the KBI requested that a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) for this incident was sent to the following counties: Wyandotte, Leavenworth, Atchison, Jefferson, Douglas, Franklin, Anderson, Linn, Miami, and Johnson.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen the missing child, suspect, or suspect’s vehicle. If you have other information on a missing child, call 911, or the Kansas City, Kansas Police Dispatch at 913-596-3000.

**UPDATE – Post has been revised with Jace’s correct last name. The KBI incorrectly listed him as Jace Bryant. The child’s correct last name is Brunt.**