Amendment to House budget would not pay for Kobach contempt costs

The Kansas House of Representatives is not interested in paying the legal expenses of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach should the contempt finding entered by Judge Julie Robinson ultimately be upheld. Representative Russ Jennings of Lakin brought an amendment to the House’s budget bill on Friday afternoon to put a proviso in the budget.

“Any statewide elected official, including the Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer and Insurance Commissioner, in the event that they should be convicted by any court for the offense of contempt or found in contempt, that no state general funds or any revenue funds from their agency will be utilized to provide for their legal defense, nor to pay for any penalties or sanctions that are imposed.”

Jennings then explained from the well to Representative Blake Carpenter his belief of the role of a judge when they find someone in contempt.

“It is a power the court has to enforce its orders upon those who otherwise refuse, without good cause, to comply with such orders,” said Jennings.

Jennings noted that they still have appellate review of the merits of the case.

“If convicted of contempt and it is not vacated or otherwise eliminated through the appellate process, it is my belief that the taxpayers of the state of Kansas, for our elected officials, have no duty or responsibility to pay for them failing deliberately.”

The amendment to the budget bill passed 103-16. There’s no word on what the Senate might do with such an amendment, so it could be taken out when a budget bill goes to conference.