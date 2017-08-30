WIBW News Now!

American Idol makes pit stop in Topeka

by on August 30, 2017 at 1:50 PM (24 mins ago)

A bus parked at West Ridge Mall piqued the interest of several Topekans Wednesday afternoon. 

The American Idol tour bus was spotted around 1 p.m. in the mall’s parking lot, likely raising the hopes of many of the Capital City’s musically gifted residents.

A follower of WIBW News Now’s Facebook page reached out after seeing the bus sitting in plain view of motorists driving down SW Wanamaker Road. 

The driver of the bus, who did not give his name, confirms he and his passengers are with the long-running show that has launched many a musical career. However, their Topeka stop was not intended to uncover the next pop star.

They were in town for lunch. 

American Idol producers and security spent their afternoon pit stop dining at Longhorn Steakhouse and inside the mall’s food court. No judges or on-air talent were on the bus. 

The driver tells WIBW News Now the bus was travelling from Omaha, Nebraska to Tulsa, Oklahoma where auditions are being held for the show’s next season. 

According to American Idol’s Facebook page, the 16th season will air sometime in 2018.

