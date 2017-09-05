American journalist on Korean peninsula reflects on South Korean mood in light of North Korean threat

Even with North Korea continuing to take a threatening posture with the West, in South Korea, the mood is much more business as usual than might otherwise be expected.

“Things are surprisingly calm here,” said journalist Bruce Harrison, a former WIBWNewsNow.com staffer based on the peninsula. “I wouldn’t say there is any greater anxiety that you can see on the streets compared to any previous nuclear tests or missile launches. People may be feeling it within and not showing it as much. For people here who have been living with this for a long time, it’s hard to get worked up.”

Even though the residents in the South are going on with life, it’s much like weather threats here in the States, in that you’re paying attention, but not necessarily changing your plans unless events warrant a change.

“They’re certainly not indifferent to the threats from North Korea, but life for now, has to go on,” said Harrison. “Unlike many people here, I have the ability to leave and go to the United States with a passport and stay there. Most of the Korean people, I imagine, don’t have that luxury. This is their home. They’ve built a wonderful country that’s economically flourishing and they want to maintain that. The North can be a bit of a nuisance, at times.”

One of the biggest events for that country is the upcoming Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. The opening ceremony is just over five months away.

“South Koreans have a way of pulling things together,” said Harrison. “They’re incredibly hard workers and diligent, and I’m sure the games will go off without a hitch, but right now it’s hard to promote them the way they would like to. Earlier this year, we had the impeachment of the President and her jailing and now, ongoing trial. Now, we’re dealing with threats from North Korea at a level we’ve never seen before. A hydrogen bomb, so they say. They’ve never tested a device so powerful. It’s hard to cut through that to say to the outside world, hey, we’re hosting an Olympic Games here

in 2018, in February, early February, the Games start, make sure you get your tickets now.”

PyeongChang is the first South Korean Olympic host since Seoul hosted the Games in 1988.