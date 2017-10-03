American Red Cross establishes recovery hub in Topeka to support victims of hurricanes

The American Red Cross is activating three Remote Recovery Hubs across the nation to support people impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. One of the hubs will be located in Topeka at the Red Cross Capital Area Chapter.

“Our volunteers are there to immediately provide those individuals with available resources to support their disaster recovery needs,” said Jane Blocher, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Capital Area Chapter.

The volunteers will be supporting client casework through a call center type system. Clients will have the option to call the hubs immediately to receive assistance rather than visiting a local service center in their community. The process will allow for a large amount of remote workforce to be available at any time and will also reduce wait times for those in need.

Several volunteers from around Kansas have traveled to Topeka to help out in the recovery hub.

“We look for the Remote Recovery Hub to last about four weeks,” said Blocher. “We have recruited 40 to 60 volunteers who will assist us in our efforts.”

The Remote Recovery Hub hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for the next 30 days or until further notice, and is expected to support approximately 600-800 families per day.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Army National Guard