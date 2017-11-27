American Red Cross looking for blood donors this holiday season

Many people who give blood regularly are unable to keep their schedule through the holiday season. The American Red Cross is always looking for more people to donate, but it is especially important this time of year.

“People that are in need of blood really never get to take a holiday,” said Susan Faler with the American Red Cross. “During the holidays people are busy and have family gatherings and things that cause them to not be able to come in and donate. We don’t really get to take a break, it’s just a constant need of blood.”

There are several blood drives across the state in the next few weeks.

“The best way to find out when and where those blood drives are is to go to redcrossblood.org and they’ll all pop up,” said Faler. “We encourage people to make appointments so that we know about how many folks to expect. The best thing to do to prepare yourself is to drink a lot of water before you donate and also, be sure to eat before you come in to donate blood, as well.”

It doesn’t matter what your blood type is, they’ll put it to use.

“We need all types of blood,” said Faler. “O Negative is the universal blood, which means O Negative blood can go to anybody. In time of a crunch, if they are in need of blood, they can always just get one of those O-negatives and anybody can have it. We don’t always have our blood type on with us or the hospitals you may be in during an

emergency may not know what type of blood you have.”

To ensure the safety of blood donation for both donors and recipients, all volunteer blood donors must be evaluated to determine their eligibility to give blood. The final determination will be made on the day of the donation at the blood drive or blood donation center. Whole blood can be given every 56 days.