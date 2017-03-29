WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


57°F
Light Rain
Feels Like 57°
Winds ENE 6 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Rain59°
46°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Rain47°
38°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy57°
41°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain62°
48°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of Rain61°
47°

The American Royal Barbecue contest will return to the Kansas Speedway this year but it’s moving to an earlier date

by on March 29, 2017 at 4:36 PM (3 hours ago)

American Royal officials say the barbecue, which attracts more than 50,000 people, is scheduled for Labor Day weekend. It was held in October last year.

The national contest moved to the Speedway last year, where it had substantially more room than in previous venues.

The Kansas City Star reports organizers hope moving the contest to the holiday weekend will attract even more barbecue fans and cooks.

The agreement with the Speedway is for one year.

American Royal officials say the venue and the dates may change in coming years, depending on the need for more space and scheduling around Kansas City’s sports teams.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.