Americans for Prosperity President brings free-market message to Kansas Capitol Thursday

Americans For Prosperity-Kansas hosted their Day at the Capitol Thursday and AFP President Tim Philips told us why the state is important to the national organization.

“It’s a state that a lot of folks think is just kind of a reliably free-market, conservative state,” said Philips. “It actually is very much a swing state on the issues. You’ll see tax increases proposed sometimes here. They were increased at the state level, I guess, last year, which is terrible. Some of them are being proposed again this year. Kansas is a battleground when it comes to key policies and issues.”

AFP’s stance on taxes is based on the principle of individual freedom and responsibility.

“A government big enough to do everything for you is big enough to take away a lot of your freedoms and rights that you cherish and want. A government big enough to tell you what your healthcare should look like is a government, frankly, big enough to take away your right to care, if it sees fit.”

AFP’s position is that government won’t spend money as efficiently as individuals making decisions for themselves.

“When you’re a government official, it’s not your money,” said Philips. “People, when they go to buy a flat-screen TV or a car, individual Americans are pretty darn careful at looking at all the options because it’s their money.”

Philips agrees that national defense is a Constitutional function, but he says there aren’t many other roles like that.