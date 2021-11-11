An Attorney At 19 Years Old

A 19-year-old is getting ready to graduate from Washburn University’s School of Law in Topeka.
The Hutchinson News reports that Braxton Moral’s parents have long known he was gifted.
He skipped fourth grade, and then took his first undergraduate class at Harvard University while still in sixth grade.
As he got older, he spent his summers at Cambridge.
When the school year started in the fall, he switched to online classes so he wouldn’t miss out on experiences like prom and homecoming at Ulysses High School.
His mom Julie says Braxton just wants to be like everyone else.
At Harvard, Braxton developed a love for government, and realized he wanted to go to law school.
But what should have taken three years, he completed in two and one-half.
Next month, Braxton Moral will receive his juris doctor degree.
In February, he will take the bar exam.