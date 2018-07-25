Anderson County Fair Has Full Slate Of Activities At Garnett

There’s something for everybody at the Anderson County Fair.

“We’re really excited about the lineup for this year’s fair at Garnett,” announced Ruth Pracht, fair promotions coordinator.

Festivities kick off Saturday evening, July 28, with the truck and tractor pull at 7 o’clock. Then activities go full fledge ahead on Tuesday, the 31st.

All have been welcomed to participate or bring their lawn chairs and watch the fair parade starting at 7 o’clock.

It’ll be followed by Two Girls and A Zoo, a ranch rodeo and the 4-H Fashion Revue all at 8 o’clock, Tuesday.

For the fifth year in a row, Pracht pleasingly announced there’ll be a fair carnival starting Tuesday through August 4.

Wednesday, Aug. 1, features the 15th annual pie baking contest and the Anderson County Fair Tent.

“The fair tent will feature local area businesses and vendors beginning at 6 o’clock in the evening,” Pracht said. “Please come out and register for the grand prize to be given away at the conclusion of the pie contest.”

Judging of pies also begins at 6 o’clock with the pie auction starting after completion of judging. “Come out and buy a homemade pie and stay to win the grand prize,” Pracht again invited.

Additionally, the Kids Cash Grab will begin at 6:30, Wednesday, in the fair tent. “There will be three age group divisions sponsored by local banks,” Pracht said.

Storm Pracht is also to be presenting a free concert simultaneously with the Wednesday evening activities.

Thursday, Aug. 2, is jam packed with the pet show at 1 o’clock always a crowd pleaser. “Bring those pets for a fun time,” Pracht encouraged.

“’Quartermania’ at the Anderson County Fair is back,” Pracht declared. “Come and shop with our vendors from 5 to 8, when the mania promptly begins.”

What is a “Quartermania?” “It is a fun and exhilarating cross between a raffle and a drawing,” Pracht said. “Participants purchase paddles with a unique number. They then bid with the paddle on items presented by vendors. If their number is drawn, they win the item.”

Also on Thursday are the bucket calf show at 6 o’clock, and the beef cattle judging and shodeo, both at 6:30.

Friday, Aug. 3, features the livestock auction preceded by a buyers’ appreciation supper at 5:30. Dirty Bourbon Band will entertain at 9 o’clock.

Two important activities sponsored by the Anderson County Fair are also planned in the next several weeks.

A demolition derby is Saturday evening, Aug. 11, and the second Midwest Mayhem Bull Riding is Saturday evening, Sept. 15. Both begin at 7 o’clock.

Additional details about the Anderson County Fair can be found at www.andersoncofair.com and on Facebook.