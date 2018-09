Fire officials say a 65-year-old man who was pulled from a house fire in Andover has died.

Andover Fire and Rescue Chief Chad Russell said in a news release the man was rescued from a home in Andover Tuesday night but died Wednesday. Another person inside the home was able to escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Russell says the fire destroyed the house, which is considered a total loss.

No firefighters were injured during the rescue.