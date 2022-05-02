Andover Tornado: Winds to 165 mph

The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long.
The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover, and injured several people was rated an EF-3 twister.
Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said that at least 300 to 400 buildings were destroyed by the storm as part of a total of 1,074 buildings that were damaged.
The Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes.
Four people, including two firefighters who were responding to a call in Andover, were injured during the storm, but their injuries were minor.
In addition to the storm damage, the Oklahoma State Patrol said three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed in a car crash north of Oklahoma City as they returned from storm chasing in Kansas.