Animal Science Family A& Friends Reunion Set For Kansas State University Friday

The third annual K-State Animal Sciences and Industry (ASI) Family & Friends Reunion is Friday evening, Oct. 13, at the Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan, according to Angie Stump Denton, communication coordinator in the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry at Kansas State University.

“This special occasion welcomes alumni and friends back to campus and the opportunity to re-connect with friends, faculty, staff and students,” Denton said.

Starting at 5:30, supper will feature premium quality meats and dairy products, including pork, beef, chicken and lamb.

There’ll be live entertainment by Rusty Rierson, KSU ASI alum and noted country music artist. A Junior Wildcat Barnyard area has been designed for the youngest members of the ASI family.

Highlight of this year’s reunion will be the presentation of the Don L. Good Impact Award to long-time pork industry leader and retired state legislator Sharon Schwartz.

The award, presented by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council is named in honor of Good, a former K-State ASI department head, and recognizes positive impact on the livestock and meat industry or agriculture.

“You won’t want to miss the performance by the ‘best band in the land,’ the K-State Marching Band,” Denton said.

“Following the band’s performance, attendees will participate in the Wildcat Walk,” she explained. The band will form an aisle for attendees to enter the Stout Center led by Willie and the kids.

“Plan to join us for an evening of great food, good music and catching up with friends and ASI faculty and staff,” welcomed Patsy Houghton, Family & Friends Reunion chair from McCook, Neb.

Information is available at www.asi.kstate.edu/familyandfriends, or from Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267, lschrein@ksu.edu.

The Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry serves students, livestock producers and the animal and food industries through teaching, research and education.

The Livestock and Meat Industry Council is dedicated to facilitating interdisciplinary research that identifies and addresses issues facing animal agriculture and efficient production of food. Volunteer contributions are solicited in support of approved priorities and initiatives within the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, in cooperation with the College of Agriculture at K-State.