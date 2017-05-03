Announcement on St. Francis expected Wednesday

Sources indicate employees at Topeka’s St. Francis Health Center may hear the final word on the hospital’s future late Wednesday afternoon.

Denver-based SCL Health, the non-profit who currently owns St. Francis, announced last month that they would sever ties with the hospital by the end of this summer.

The news came after months of closure rumors and recent allegations that SCL Health had transferred funds from St. Francis to its Denver locations.

SCL officials say they’ve been trying to find a new owner for the hospital for two years and ultimately decided to walk away if a deal had not been made by early May.

One day before the mid-April announcement from SCL CEO Mike Sublowski, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback and state Attorney General Derek Schmidt entered the picture in an attempt to keep the hospital open and its charitable assets in Topeka.

Over the last two weeks, several potential buyers came forward.

California-based Prime Healthcare, the University of Kansas Health System and Topeka’s Stormont Vail Health have emerged as front-runners to take over operations at St. Francis.

All three organizations say they have submitted Letters of Intent to SCL Health.

According to a recent news release, Stormont and SCL Health have been working on a transition plan. The release states Stormont intends to “move forward in assuming the operations of St. Francis Health as of July 1.”

A spokesperson from St. Francis says SCL Health stopped taking offers yesterday and that, as of last week, no deal had been finalized. The spokesperson did not respond to a message asking for confirmation that an announcement would be made today.

However, one source tells WIBW News Now the buyer would be revealed today at 5 p.m. Wednesday.