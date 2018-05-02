Another active night possible Wednesday

Tonight could be another active night weather-wise. Stay tuned to AM 580/FM News 104.9 for updates as conditions warrant.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Some of the storms could be severe. Cloudy, with a low at 65.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high at 85.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 54.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 78.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 84.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 64.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 85.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 50.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 79.