Another active night possible Wednesday

Tonight could be another active night weather-wise. Stay tuned to AM 580/FM News 104.9 for updates as conditions warrant.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 82. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 9pm and midnight. Some of the storms could be severe. Cloudy, with a low at 65.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high at 85.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low at 54.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 78.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 84.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 64.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 85.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 79.