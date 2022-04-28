      Weather Alert

Another Constitutional Amendment On Ballot This Fall

Apr 28, 2022 @ 7:04am

Kansas voters will decide in November whether to ensure that counties or state lawmakers cannot end the longstanding tradition of electing sheriffs.

The state House voted to approve a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution to declare that almost every sheriff in the state must be elected to a four-year term.

The Senate already had passed the measure, so it goes on the ballot in November.

Supporters of the proposed amendment said sheriffs should remain directly accountable to voters.

Counties have been electing sheriffs since 1857, four years before Kansas was admitted to the Union, and all but one of the state’s 105 counties still do.

The exception is Riley County, which combined its sheriff’s office with the Manhattan and Ogden City police departments in 1974.

The proposed amendment would allow Riley County to keep its setup, but if voters there change to an elected sheriff, the move would be permanent.

You May Also Like
U.S. Supreme Court Rules Against Kansas Law
Sheriff's Department Employees Plead Guilty
Governor Uses Line-Item Veto
Wrongful Conviction Suit Filed In Douglas County
State Gets Tobacco Money
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On