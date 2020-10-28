      Weather Alert

Another COVID-19 Cluster in Topeka

Oct 28, 2020 @ 7:44am

Nursing homes are facing an increasing strain combatting the coronvirus as cases rise statewide and residents and families grow distressed about limits on visits.

One of the latest outbreaks has infected 12 residents and employees at the Topeka Presbyterian Manor, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

None of them are experiencing signs or symptoms of COVID-19, the facility said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 250 clusters associated with long-term care, accounting for more than 3,800 cases of COVID-19.

There have been 440 deaths.

Representative Susan Concannon of Beloit said that many of the new outbreaks are in areas which thought they had weathered the worst of the pandemic already, pointing to an outbreak at a facility in her Ottawa County district.

“These are the issues and things we thought were coming last spring,” she said. “And now with a second wave, those are the issues that we got a little bit complacent and now are bubbling up.”

