Another Federal Vaccine Mandate Blocked in Court

A federal court has blocked a second of the federal vaccine mandates, calling a temporary halt to their enforcement in ten states, including Kansas.
A U.S. District Court placed a temporary injunction on the mandate from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that required nearly all health care employees, volunteers, and third-party contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and nine other state attorneys general filed the lawsuit, arguing that the mandate will threaten numerous already short-staffed nursing homes, hospitals, and other facilities with closure.
A different federal court has stayed the so-called OSHA mandate that applied to private employers with more than 100 employees.
A third lawsuit filed by Schmidt challenges the mandate for federal contractors.
That suit is scheduled for a hearing Friday on the state’s request for a preliminary injunction.