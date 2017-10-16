Another NE Kansas winner in Holiday Millionaire Raffle Holiday Bonus Drawing

It’s three down, and nine to go in the Kansas Lottery’s “Holiday Bonus” drawings in which one Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket is worth $10,000 every Sunday. The winning raffle number in the Sunday, Oct. 15 Holiday Bonus drawing is: 049463

The winning ticket was sold in the northeast region of Kansas. The ticket must be claimed at Lottery headquarters in Topeka, either in person or by mail.

Previous $10,000 Holiday Bonus Winners

Raffle ticket 023468 was drawn in the Oct. 1 drawing and claimed by an Emporia woman, who bought her ticket at Kwik Shop 734 in Emporia.

Raffle ticket 023269 was drawn in the Oct. 8 drawing and claimed by a Topeka man, who bought his ticket at Casey’s 35 in Topeka.

Holiday Bonus drawings with a $10,000 prize in each drawing will continue every Sunday through December 17.

Tickets purchased before a Holiday Bonus drawing are eligible to win that drawing, all remaining Holiday Bonus drawings, and the Grand Prize drawing on Jan. 3, 2018. The Grand Prize drawing will have more BIG prizes than ever before, including the $1 Million Grand Prize, two $100,000 prizes, three $50,000 prizes, five $25,000 prizes and thousands more cash prizes!

Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets are available at all Kansas Lottery retail locations. Only 200,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets will be sold at $20 each. As of 6:00 a.m., October 16, the Lottery had sold more than 62,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets.