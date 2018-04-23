Another participant in rap video featuring people smoking marijuana and possessing guns receives prison sentence

A rap video filmed in Kansas showing six people smoking marijuana while they possessed guns has brought a federal prison sentence for yet another participant.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Shundell C. Barkus of Wichita was sentenced Monday to four years. He had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a user of controlled substances. A search warrant of the Wichita home where the video was made found 2.5 pounds of marijuana and several firearms.

Co-defendants Dondre Broom was sentenced earlier to four years in prison and De’Adrian Johnson was sentenced to six months. Mario Smith is set for sentencing on June 27th. Two other participants are awaiting trial.

Prosecutors say the case is part of a community outreach program called Project Safe Neighborhoods.